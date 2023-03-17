Coffee Time: Listen to learn more about the Sinks Canyon Wild ‘Wildlife – Recreation Challenges’ presentation on March 20

Vince Tropea
(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Sinks Canyon Wild board member Margie Farias, who stopped by to talk about the next Deeper Meaning Series event on Monday, March 20, which will focus on ‘Wildlife Recreation Challenges.’

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Farias below to learn more. (The email address was incorrectly stated in the interview; the correct one is [email protected])


