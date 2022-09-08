Coffee Time: Listen in for details on the National Museum of Military Vehicles 9/11 Memorial

(Lander, WY) – In honor of this weekend’s September 11 Memorial service at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea chatted with museum Communications Director Craig Blumenshine, Lander Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney, and event speaker Jon Adams from the Nebraska Honor and Remember Chapter.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the museum will offer free admission to its world-class military history museum and host Wyoming’s inaugural Honor and Remember service.

The free program will begin at noon and is open to the public in the newly opened 599-seat Assembly Hall in the Poolaw Building on the museum campus.

In addition to Adams, who will be honoring three veterans at the event, Museum Founder Dan Starks and Governor Gordon will be speaking as well, and both Lander Valley and Riverton High Schools will have students perform in varying capacities.

Folks will also have the opportunity to check out the new Canteen food area.

In addition to providing details on the 9/11 service, Blumenshine filled us in on other news from the museum, Sweeney caught us up on Chamber goings-on, and Adams gave us some backstory on the what services the Nebraska Honor and Remember Chapter provides.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below.

