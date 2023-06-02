Coffee Time: Listen for details on the 3rd annual Lander Art District Street Fair, happening June 3

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lori Hunter and Shawna Pickinpaugh about the Lander Art District Street Fair.

Now in its 3rd year, the street fair will take place on June 3rd on the North 200 block of Main Street, from Main to Lincoln between 2nd and 3rd.

(It should also be noted, that as of today’s Friday publishing of this post, Pickinpaugh has informed that the artist quick finish and silent auction will be set up inside City Hall in case it rains tomorrow.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Hunter and Pickinpaugh below for all the details!





