Coffee Time: Learn more about UW Extension’s upcoming 2023 Farm & Ranch Days

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
KOVE studio. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down recently with Chance Marshall, Fremont County Agriculture Agent and one of the organizers for the University of Wyoming Extension 39th Annual Farm and Ranch Days.

Marshall filled us in on what folks can expect of the two day informational event taking place on February 8 and 9.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Marshall below for all the details.

Advertisement



Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.