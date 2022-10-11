Coffee Time: Learn more about upcoming indigenous poetry, artist discussions happening in conjunction with ‘Grounded’ art exhibit

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Janet Seeley from the Trinity Episcopal Church, who stopped by to fill us in on some upcoming events that are coinciding with the ‘Grounded’ art exhibit, which will be at the Pioneer Museum in Lander until November 14.

The first event will be “An Evening of Poetry & Conversation with Indigenous Poets” taking place at the Lander Bake Shop tomorrow night, Wednesday, October 12, at 6:30.

The presentation will include conversation and words from poets Darrah Perez and Ivan Posey.

The second upcoming event will be the “Sacred Harmony: Reflections from Native Artists” talk from local artists Robert Martinez and Talissa Abeyta, whose work is being featured on the ‘Grounded’ exhibit.

Check out the full Coffee Time conversation with Seeley below to learn more about those events and more!

