Coffee Time: Learn more about tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story’

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Kyle Elmquist, Red Desert Advocate with the Wyoming Outdoor Council, who stopped by to talk about tomorrow’s film premiere of ‘Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story.’

The premiere and reception will be held Saturday, April 22 from 5-7 PM at the Central Wyoming College Auditorium and Arts Center in Riverton.

The short documentary “tells of a cultural landscape that is important to outdoors enthusiasts, scientists, and Tribal members.”

After the screening, Yufna SoldierWolf will moderate a panel discussion with Wes Martel, Mary Headley, and Jason Baldes followed by a reception with food, drinks, and music.

Elmquist filled us in some background about himself, the Council, and what folks can expect from the film.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below.





