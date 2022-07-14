Coffee Time: Learn more about the Rocky Mountain ADA Center

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Emily Shuman, Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Center.

Shuman filled us in on the services provided by the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, which aids individuals and organizations with information, guidance, and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

July is also the 32nd anniversary for the civil rights law, and Shuman provides some history about its formation.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Shuman below.

