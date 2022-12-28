Coffee Time: Learn more about the Rocky Mountain ADA Center and inclusivity around the holidays

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke on the phone with Tess Stanton, a Training Facilitator at the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

Stanton discussed a number of topics, including background information about the Americans with Disabilities Act, the services the Rocky Mountain ADA Center provides, information about inclusivity around the holidays, and details about an upcoming ADA workshop in Casper.

The full Coffee Time interview with Stanton is below.

