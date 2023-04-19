Coffee Time: Learn more about the Lander Inclusion Movement and how you can help make our community more disability-friendly

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Sarah Reilley and Shiloah Smith from the Lander Inclusion Movement.

The Lander Inclusion Movement is a relatively new group that aims to provide disability-friendly experiences throughout the community, and to help educate folks on the many ways events, businesses and community efforts can be more accessible.

Reilley and Smith fill us in on how the group formed, some of the projects they have already been a part of, and what’s coming next for the group.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below to learn more.





