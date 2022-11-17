Coffee Time: Learn more about the Fremont Motors ‘Real Big Thanks’ promotion

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Tony Crippin from Fremont Motors, who stopped by to chat about the Real Big Thanks promotion that will be going on until the end of the year.

For every car sale made now until December 31, four meals will be donated to a local school, and every non-perishable food item donated to the dealership will get you a drawing toward a one year lease on a car, and multiple $500 and $100 gift cards.

They aim to fill two trucks with non-perishable food items, so time to get donating!

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Crippin below.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.