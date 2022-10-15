Coffee Time: Learn more about Teton Therapy’s upcoming Climbing Workshop

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Zachary Schaller, Occupational Therapist at the Teton Therapy Riverton clinic.
Zachary filled us in on the upcoming Climbing Workshop he’ll be presenting at Elemental Fitness in Lander on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 PM.
The program will discuss hand and wrist safety while climbing, with a question and answer session to follow.
To sign up for this event, listeners should call Elemental Fitness at 307-332-0480 or the Teton Therapy Lander clinic at 307-332-2230
Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Zachary below.
