Coffee Time: Learn more about Teton Therapy’s upcoming Climbing Workshop

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Zachary Schaller, Occupational Therapist at the Teton Therapy Riverton clinic. h/t Teton Therapy image

Zachary filled us in on the upcoming Climbing Workshop he’ll be presenting at Elemental Fitness in Lander on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 PM.

The program will discuss hand and wrist safety while climbing, with a question and answer session to follow.

To sign up for this event, listeners should call Elemental Fitness at 307-332-0480 or the Teton Therapy Lander clinic at 307-332-2230

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Zachary below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

