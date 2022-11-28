Coffee Time: Learn more about Friday’s Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Lander Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Owen Sweeney, who stopped by to give us details on the upcoming Legislative Session Preview Luncheon.

The Luncheon, set for Friday, December 2 from 12-1:30 PM at the Lander Community Center, takes place ahead of the Wyoming Legislature 2023 General Session, which is scheduled to convene in Cheyenne on January 10.

The event is in cooperation with the Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Dubois Chamber of Commerce.

It should be noted, tickets will not be available at the door the day of the event. Click here to get your tickets.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Sweeney to learn more below.





