Coffee Time: Learn more about Fremont Orthopaedics and the Western Wyoming Medical surgery center from Dr. Francisco

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Dr. Ben Francisco MD, an orthopaedic surgeon who treats a spectrum of musculoskeletal injuries and conditions at Fremont Orthopaedics.

Dr. Francisco filled us in on a little about himself, some background on Fremont Orthopaedics, and the outpatient orthopaedic surgeries now available at Western Wyoming Medical (which is a new and modern ambulatory surgery center).

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Dr. Francisco below, and be on the lookout for the interview with fellow Fremont Orthopedics surgeon Dr. Cory Lamblin MD later in the week!

