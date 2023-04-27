Coffee Time: Learn more about artist, historian Eric Tippeconnic, recent speaker at FCSD #1 schools

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School (LVHS) students and parents who are art fans were in for a treat this week, as renowned artist, historian and enrolled Comanche Nation Tribal member Eric Tippeconnic spoke at LVHS, Pathfinder High School and Lander Middle School.

KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea was able to attend the meet and greet, and also sat down with Tippeconnic and district Native American Liason Lisa McCart, who organized the residency as a part of the JOM Indian Education Committee event series.

Tippeconnic shared a little about his backstory, how art became such an instrumental part of his life, the importance of inspiring the next generation of artists, his ties to Fremont County, and how folks can stay up to date on his artistic endeavors.

In addition to chatting with Tippeconnic, McCart teased some upcoming events that the JOM Committee will be a part of in May.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Tippeconnic and McCart below, as well as some photos from the meet and greet where students got to display their art next Tippeconnic’s!



Student art featured next to Tippeconnic’s.h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea Lisa McCart. h/t Vince Tropea Tippeconnic and McCart embrace after his introduction. h/t Vince Tropea Eric Tippeconnic. h/t Vince Tropea Noah and Darwin St Clair perform a Shoshone blessing song. h/t Vince Tropea



