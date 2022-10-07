Coffee Time: Learn more about 3D tomosynthesis mammography from Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with two folks from Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care; Danielle Hartenstein, the Imaging Manager, and Haley Mortin, Physician Assistant in Family Medicine.

Not only is October Breast Cancer Awareness month, Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care will also be offering Breast Cancer Screenings with 3D tomosynthesis mammograms at the main office in Lander, starting on November 8th.

Hartenstein and Mortin filled us in on what that tomosynthesis technology entails, what the process looks like for folks interested in looking into those mammograms, and the overall services they provide at Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care.

The full Coffee Time interview is below.





