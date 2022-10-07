Coffee Time: Lander VFW Dice Run taking place tomorrow; tune in to find out more!

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Elizabeth McKinney, one of the organizers of tomorrow’s Lander VFW Dice Run, as well as the VFW’s Bob Kaiser and Forest Parker, who also filled us in on some scholarship opportunities and upcoming events.

The dice run will begin Saturday afternoon at 1pm in the Lander VFW, and will also include a silent auction, car/bike show, and chili cookoff.

Funds raised will be used to go toward purchasing a new cooler at the VFW.

In addition to the Dice Run events, Bob and Forest later provided a ton of information on how folks can connect with the local VFW and get their youth involved with local, statewide, and national competitions.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with the VFW crew below; the Dice Run interview is at the beginning, and the update with Bob and Forest starts around the 6 minute 30 second mark.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

