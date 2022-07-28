Coffee Time: Lander Mayor Monte Richardson provides Council meeting update, catches us up on recent Lander happenings

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
KOVE studio. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, who stops by the station twice a month after the Tuesday night City Council meetings to fill us in all the Lander happenings.

Mayor Richardson gave us the details on the 10 resolutions approved at the meeting, which authorized American Rescue Plan Act grant applications through the State Loan and Investment Board.

Richardson also chatted about the recent 2nd Annual Lander Pig Roast, and other upcoming Lander events.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with the Mayor below.



Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

