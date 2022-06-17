Coffee Time: Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Police Chief Scott Peters chat about this week’s Council meeting, upcoming events and more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea was recently joined by Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Twice a month Mayor Richardson stops by for Monte’s Minutes, where he fills us in on the previous night’s Lander City Council meeting, and usually brings a guest, this time in the form of Chief Peters.

Richardson gave us the details on the new public comment procedure, the badge ceremony for new firefighter Grant Burke, the pride month proclamation, and much much more.

Chief Peters also filled us in on the slight uptick in local thefts, reminding folks the importance of locking up your cars and homes.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below.

