Coffee Time: Lander 2022 9/11 Memorial set for this Sunday

(Lander, WY) – In honor of this weekend’s September 11 Memorial service in Lander, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince chatted today with Bruce Gallinger and Keith Trouwborst from the American Legion Don Stough Post 33.

The service begins right at 9:00 AM, and was organized by Post 33 along with the City of Lander and the VFW Post #954.

The rest of the information is in the flyer below.

h/t Lander 9/11 Memorial event flyer

In addition to providing details on the service, Gallinger filled us in on some other news going on with the American Legion, and Trouwborst gave us a mini lesson on the proper disposal of flags and shared more info on the other Patriot’s Day weekend events.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Gallinger and Trouwborst below.





