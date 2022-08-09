Coffee Time: It’s officially ‘back’ to school season right now; Teton Therapy CEO chats about back health

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Jeff McMenamy, CEO of Teton Therapy and Occupational Therapist with 30 years of experience. h/t Teton Therapy image

Jeff stopped by to chat about this month’s focus over at Teton Therapy, and with going “Back to School” on everyone’s minds, that focus is back health.

McMenamy discussed the number of ways back issues can affect all facets of life, how many folks live their whole lives in back pain because they think there’s no hope, and the types of treatments Teton provides.

McMenamy also chatted about the difference between the examinations and consultations (which are free) that folks can get at Teton, which may help provide answers to those dealing with pain.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with McMenamy below.

