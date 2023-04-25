Coffee Time: IMPACT 307 Fremont County Startup Challenge finalist pitch night happening Thursday; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Brian Young from IMPACT 307, who stopped by to fill us in on the 2023 Fremont County Startup Challenge finalist pitch night, happening this Thursday at the Lander Community Center, beginning at 5:30 PM.

Young gave us the lowdown on the five finalists that will be pitching their business ideas and what folks can expect from the open-to-the-public event, which will also have free food and alcoholic beverages available, courtesy of Maven and Mr. D’s.

Attendees will hear the pitches along with the judges, then get to vote for their favorite pitch, which will be awarded the Audience Favorite prize along with the judge’s top 3 picks.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Young below for all the info!





