Coffee Time: Illinois musician and one man band M.G. Bailey plays us some tunes to promote tonight’s show at the Lander Bar, chats about nationwide tour

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down today with traveling musician M.G. Bailey, a one man band based out of Homewood, Illinois.

Bailey is currently performing across the country in support of his IRL Tour, and will be playing tonight at the Lander Bar (9:00 PM showtime).

Bailey filled us in on how and why he got into the one man band style of performing, the beauty of seeing the county and meeting people while touring, and some of the not so fun parts of life on the road (someone attempted to steal Bailey’s catalytic converter during one of his stops).

In addition to giving us some background info on the inspiration behind his music, Bailey shared his song “Worst Best,” and also performed an acoustic version of his tune “Girl.”

The full Coffee Time interview with Bailey is below, and be sure to check him out tonight at the Lander Bar!

