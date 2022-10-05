Coffee Time: If you don’t have any muscle pain, Teton Therapy’s Lunch & Learn on Friday is ‘knot’ for you

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Theresa Shoemaker, physical therapist at the Teton Therapy Lander clinic, just in time for National Physical Therapy Month in October. h/t Teton Therapy

Shoemaker stopped by to discuss the upcoming “Lunch & Learn” program she will be leading this Friday, October 7th at 12:00pm (noon) at Teton Therapy’s Lander clinic at 425 Lincoln Street in Lander.

Shoemaker filled us in on the subject for the program, which will be muscle knots.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Shoemaker below for more details.





