Coffee Time: Hudson will be bustling with Hudson Daze tomorrow, van life event next week; Mayor Mike Anderson gives us the details

(Lander, WY) – Hudson Mayor Mike Anderson recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to update host Vince Tropea on all the happenings in Hudson now that the summer season has officially kicked off.

Tomorrow will see the annual Hudson Daze event, which will include a car show, music from renowned musician Jalan Crossland, and tons of food and vendor options.

Mayor Anderson let us know that while the event/concert is free, they will be raising funds to help restore the town ball park, where the concert will be going on.

Following Hudson Daze, next week the Van Life Gathering group will be making Hudson their temporary home from July 23-26 for the Wind River Rally.

In addition to the upcoming events, Mayor Anderson also gave us some details on town updates.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Anderson below.

