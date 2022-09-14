Coffee Time: Global art tour ‘Grounded’ featuring Fremont County artists, premiers in Lander October 2

(Lander, WY) – Janet Seeley from the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about an upcoming art exhibit making its way to the Pioneer Museum, entitled “Grounded: Restoring our world through a sacred harmony with the Earth and each other.”

Not only does the global tour for the exhibit premiere in Fremont County on October 2, it features local artists as well, with an overall focus on “contemporary Native American artists with art to restore our world through a sacred Harmony with the earth and each other.”

The exhibit will then be on display through November 14.

For more information about the event and to find out who some of the local artists are, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Seeley below.





