Coffee Time: Get to know your House District 54 Representative, Lloyd Larsen

(Lander, WY) – In the efforts to expand the range of Coffee Time interview guests, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with House District 54 Representative Lloyd Larsen, who will now be stopping by the Lander radio station on a (tentatively) monthly basis.

Representative Larsen filled us in on his Wyoming roots, the 2022 election cycle, the most recent legislative session and the wintery travels it entailed, some of the House Bills he sponsored/was a part of, and what folks can expect in the near future.

Representative Larsen also offered to open up these regular Coffee Time interviews as an opportunity for listeners/readers to submit questions, that we will then field his way each time we meet.

To submit questions for future interviews, send them to [email protected]

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Representative Larsen below!





