Coffee Time: Get to know pediatrician Dr. Maggie Bonilla

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with pediatrician Dr. Maggie Bonilla and CEO Carl Harris from Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming.

Bonilla has recently made Fremont County her home, and stopped by to give listeners the chance to get to know her a little better, and what she hopes to accomplish as a small town pediatrician.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Bonilla and Harris below.

