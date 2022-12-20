Coffee Time: Get answers from Teton Therapy’s ‘Ask Us Anything’ campaign

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with physical therapist Jason West from the Teton Therapy Lander branch, who filled us in on Teton’s “Ask Us Anything” campaign.

For the month of December, Teton is encouraging the community to get answers from their expert Physical and Occupational Therapists like Jason, who fielded some listener questions on Coffee Time, and also gave us some background on himself and the services he specializes in at Teton Therapy.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Jason below to get the answers to questions even you may be asking.

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 9:30 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.