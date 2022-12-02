Coffee Time: Get all the info about this Sunday’s Art in the Afternoon

h/t Lander Art Center image

(Lander, WY) – Oakley Boycott, Outreach Coordinator for the Lander Art Center recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, to chat with host Vince Tropea about this Sunday’s ‘Art in the Afternoon.’

The event takes place on December 4 at the Lander Community Center from 12-6:00 PM, with a tentative schedule below.

h/t Lander Art Center

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Boycott below to learn more about the event as well some other exciting things that are in store for the LAC!

