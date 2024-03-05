Coffee Time: Get a teaser of Wyoming Catholic College’s upcoming rendition of ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Mark Susanka, the stage director for Wyoming Catholic College’s upcoming rendition of the play “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.” h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

The Tom Stoppard play follows the popular characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet on their own voyage, in what is called “an absurdist, existential tragicomedy.”

The play will run from March 12-14 at the Lander Community and Convention Center at 7:00 PM each night, and is free to the public.

Susanka, who was last on Coffee Time as an LVHS performer in Fiddler on the Roof, shares how he got into the performing arts, and what folks can expect from the College’s version of the play.

Actors Barrett Baldwin and Magdalena and Marietta Mortensen also give us a sneak peak of a scene from the play, which can all be heard in the full Coffee Time interview below.





