Coffee Time: Find out more about Friday’s Golf Scramble & Bar Crawl hosted by the Lander Young Professionals

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Tory Thoman from the Lander Young Professionals group, who stopped by to chat about their upcoming golf scramble and bar crawl event, happening this Friday night.

(You can register your team right here.)

Thoman filled us in on what you can expect at the CB&T sponsored event, which will include fun prizes and provide an opportunity for folks to network, and also shared the history of why the group was formed.

It should also be noted that you can attend either the just scramble or the bar crawl, or both for a discounted price.

The bar crawl map is below. h/t Lander Young Professionals image

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Thoman below for all the info.

