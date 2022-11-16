Coffee Time: Find out how to ‘Make the most of your health insurance’ with Teton Therapy this Thursday

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t Teton Therapy image

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Jennifer Hegwood, Teton Therapy’s Riverton-based Billing Officer Manager for the past eight years.

Jennifer stopped by to discuss her appearance this Thursday at the Lander Senior Center, where she will be chatting about “Making the Most of Your Health Insurance.”

h/t Teton Therapy image

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Hegwood below.

Advertisement



Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.