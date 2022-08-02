Coffee Time: Event organizers Ron Howard and Chessie Lee discuss Saturday’s Peace March and Rally in Riverton

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Ron Howard and Chessie Lee.

Ron and Chessie are two of the event organizers for the 2022 Riverton Peace March and Rally, happening this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Riverton Centennial Park (300 W. Adams Ave.) at 9:30 AM.

Chessie is also the co-chair for the Riverton Peace Mission.

After folks meet in Centennial Park, they’ll head to Main Street and walk to City Park for the rally portion of the event.

According to Howard, the march and rally started as a “solemn and humble commemoration for the shooting victims, Sonny Goggles and Stallone Trosper,” and has since “evolved” into a “rally of encouragement to continue our efforts of making our community safe and tolerant for everyone.”

To learn more about what to expect at the march and rally (which will also include guest speakers, an open mic, and a musical performance form Christian Wallowing Bull), check out the full Coffee Time interview with Chessie and Ron below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.