Coffee Time: Dubois National Museum of Military vehicles founder Dan Starks fills us in on this weekend’s grand opening

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted on the phone with Dan Starks, founder and owner of the Dubois National Museum of Military Vehicles, who filled us in on what folks can expect from Saturday’s official grand opening.

While the museum opened in a smaller capacity in August of 2020, Saturday will mark the official grand opening, which had to be pushed back due to various COVID-19 concerns, and will also see the opening of new exhibits.

In addition to shooting ranges, tank rides and free tours, the grand opening will also have a Black Hawk helicopter flyover, and speakers including: Scheduled speakers include Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon; Alynne Catron, Executive Director of the Museum; LTG Roger Schultz (Ret), President, Army Historical Foundation; and William J. “Doc” Schmitz, National Commander-in-Chief, VFW, 2019 -2020.

It should also be noted folks are encouraged to utilize the free WRTA shuttle services located around the town of Dubois, so as to avoid parking issues at the actual Museum.

Besides giving details about the opening, Starks gave us the history of the Museum and how he got involved with his collection in the first place.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Starks below.

