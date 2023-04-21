Coffee Time: Don’t forget about today’s Lunch and Learn at Teton Therapy!

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with one of Teton Therapy’s newest additions to their Occupational Therapist staff, Liana Velasquez. h/t Teton Therapy

Liana stopped by to talk all things Occupational Therapy for Occupational Therapy Month, and filed us in today’s lunch and learn at the Riverton clinic, happening at noon, and the one happening in Lander on Tuesday.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Liana below to learn more!

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.