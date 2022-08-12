Coffee Time: Cyclist traveling from Florida to Alaska to raise funds for ‘Tackle Kids Cancer’ stops in Lander, shares story

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea got another surprise guest this week in the form of Ian Randman, a recent college grad and cyclist traveling from the southernmost point in the continental US (Key West, FL) to the northernmost point in North America accessible by road (Prudhoe, AK), as a fundraiser in memory of his cousin, Joshua Randman, who passed away in January 2018 following a three-year cancer battle. Ian Randman. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Ian dropped by the KOVE studio Tuesday to tell us his story on his way through town, and shared some of the amazing moments he has experienced along the way, including meeting kind folks who served as impromptu tour guides, getting chased by wild dogs while cycling at night, and a voluntary sleepover at a police station that offered to let him crash for the night. Ian Randman. h/t Vince Tropea photo

You can follow Ian’s journey here, as well as check out his daily blog here, which now includes a photo of host Tropea with his dog, and Ian’s new best friend, Downtown Moxie Brown, who happened to be at the station when Ian stopped by.

h/t Ian Randman photo

For the full Coffee Time interview with Randman, listen below.

