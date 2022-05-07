Coffee Time: Community invited to celebrate retirement of longtime Lander Children’s Museum founder

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Chase Ommen, the Board Treasurer for the Lander Children’s Museum, who stopped by to fill us in on the upcoming retirement party for longtime Museum Board Member and founder Martha Howard-Sempert.

The retirement celebration is open to the community, taking place May 10th, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Museum, and will celebrate Howard-Sempert’s 20 plus years of service.

Stop by the Lander Children’s Museum for some light snacks, celebration, and the opportunity to give Martha a big thank you.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Chase Ommen below for all the details of the event, and some background on all the things Martha has done for the community.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM