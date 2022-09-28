Coffee Time: ‘Chuck Yeager and the 75th Anniversary of Breaking the Sound Barrier’ presentation happening at NMMV Saturday

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Craig Blumenshine from the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, who chatted on the phone with us to give details about this weekend’s “Chuck Yeager and the 75th Anniversary of Breaking the Sound Barrier” presentation.

The presentation will be given by Chuck’s wife, Victoria, who will also be discussing her newest book, “101 Chuck YEAGER-isms: Wit & Wisdom from America’s Hero.”

In addition to providing details about the presentation, Blumenshine also filled us in on the upcoming changes to off-season hours, and the new “Canteen” dining hall that recently opened.

Check out the full interview below with Blumenshine below for all the details, as well as a tease about future Coffee Time interviews with museum Curator Rae Whitley.





