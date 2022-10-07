Coffee Time: Child Development Services of Fremont County ‘Bags and Beans’ fundraiser set for October 22

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Courtney Hill, the Executive Director at Child Development Services (CDS) of Fremont County.

Hill stopped by to chat about the upcoming Bags and Beans fundraiser CDS is putting on, which will take place October 22 at the Pioneer Museum in Lander.

The fundraiser is a combination of cornhole and chili cook-off fundraisers that CDS put on in the past, and will also feature live music and much more.

h/t CDS flyer



