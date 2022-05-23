Coffee Time: Check out our new weekly segment ‘Mental Health Monday’

(Lander, WY) – Just in time for the closing of Mental Health Awareness Month, 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM and Coffee Time aired the first episode of Mental Health Monday, hosted by Vince Tropea.

The goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests will range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Tropea recently spoke with David Martorano, MD, Assistant Medical Director, Director of Adult Psychiatric Services at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute (WBI).

Dr. Martorano, a second-generation psychiatrist, obtained his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, and completed his residency in psychiatry at the University of California Neuropsychiatric Institute.

He specializes in addictions and is affiliated with the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the California Society of Addiction Medicine.

Tropea and Martorano discussed a variety of topics, including: the worryingly high rate of suicides in Wyoming, the shortage of mental health professionals in our state, the lack of funds to keep said professionals here, the roles of both in and out patient care, how drug dependency affects mental health, the pandemic’s affect on mental health, and the importance of having open dialogues about mental health, especially with the youth.

Check out the full, first official Mental Health Monday interview with Dr. Martorano below.

