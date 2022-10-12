Coffee Time: Catch up with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, Police Chief Scott Peters

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea chatted with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Lander Chief of Police Scott Peters today, who stopped by to fill us in on all the Lander happenings.

Last night was a Lander City Council meeting, so Mayor Richardson gave us the details on how that went, along with updates from the US Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation barrier design presentations.

Chief Peters also filled us in on some new technology the Department will have thanks to a recent grant.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Richardson and Chief Peters below.





