Coffee Time: Catch up with Lander Mayor and upcoming LAC pottery exhibit artists on a packed Coffee Time

(Lander, WY) – It was a packed show on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time yesterday, with host Vince Tropea catching up with both Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, and Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center, who also brought along artists Deborah Britt and Jenny Reeves-Johnson.

Mayor Richardson filled us in on this week’s Lander City Council meeting, and also provided updates on exploring pedestrian safety options discussed at various meetings this week.

Boycott filled us in on happenings at the LAC, and also introduced Britt and Reeves-Johnson to discuss the upcoming “Light My Fire” pottery exhibit which opens up on the 16th at the LAC.

Check out the full Coffee Time interviews below; Mayor Richardson’s interview starts right at the beginning, and the second with the “Light My Fire” crew begins around the 17 minute 10 second mark.