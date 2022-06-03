Coffee Time: Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo sing us some songs and chat about their upcoming performances

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo, who stopped by to talk about some upcoming events and play us a few tunes.

The duo will be performing along with a few other musicians at the first Lander Valley Farmers Market of the season tomorrow in City Park, starting at 9:00 AM.

In addition to giving us details on their upcoming summer performances, Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo sang us a few songs, but not before Bill’s daughter and Coffee Time regular Oakley stopped by to sing him a surprise happy birthday song. So if you see Bill out and about today wish him a happy 70!

Oakley sings her father Bill a surprise happy birthday tune. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Bill and Jo below, which begins around the 6 minute 50 second mark.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.