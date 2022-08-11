Coffee Time: Bear sighted in Lander Saturday; WGFD’s Large Carnivore Conflict Coordinator fills us in

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea had a surprise guest on Wednesday’s show in the form of Brian DeBolt, the Large Carnivore Conflict Coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

DeBolt stopped by to let folks know that a black bear was sighted in Lander Saturday night, near Smith and McDougall.

An LPD officer was the one who spotted the bear, and captured the following footage on their dashcam.

While the bear posed no immediate threat at the time and hasn’t been sighted since, DeBolt stated that one of the main reasons bears come into town is because deer have become more commonplace in city limits from folks regularly feeding them, which he also advised against doing.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with DeBolt below for more information and advice on how to avoid any unwanted bear visits.

