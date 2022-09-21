Coffee Time: Awaken Fitness & Wellness, Lander Chamber teaming up for Business After Hours fundraiser for Kora Toups

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lander Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Owen Sweeney, as well as Siobhan Fahey, Chamber member and owner of Awaken Fitness and Wellness.

Sweeney and Fahey stopped by to talk about some upcoming events going on at Awaken, but also filled us in on tomorrow night’s Business After Hours event, which will look a little different than normal.

In addition to providing attendees an opportunity to check out Awaken and to network with other businesses, the event will also function as a fundraiser for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on August 30.

The event will take place tomorrow, September 22, goes from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, and will take place at 1255 Main St. inside Awaken Fitness and Wellness.

In addition to talking about the Business After Hours fundraiser, Fahey filled us in on the many services Awaken provides, and gave us details on the upcoming ‘Awaken Into Fall Fitness’ event coming up in October.



Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Fahey and Sweeney below to learn more.





