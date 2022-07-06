Coffee Time: Author, Lander native Nona Schrader is in town for book signings tonight and tomorrow, listen in for all the details

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea caught up with author Nona Schrader today, who stopped by to chat about a couple of book signings that brought her back to Lander.

Schrader recently filled us in on her new/first novel ‘Aqua,’ currently available for purchase on Amazon, which is a young adult environmental fantasy that takes place on a fictional ranch at the mouth of Sinks Canyon near Lander, where Schrader grew up.

The book signings will be here in Lander, with tonight’s happening at the Lander Library in the Carnegie room at 6:00 PM (which will have ‘Aqua’ themed snacks and refreshments), and tomorrow’s happening at the Lander Inn at 7:00 PM (with refreshmnets and drinks available as well).

Schrader also chatted about the joy of returning to Lander, the importance of water conservation in Wyoming, and the current sequel to ‘Aqua’ she’s working on, which will take place at the waters of the Green River.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Schrader below, which begins at the 9 minute 30 second mark, and be sure to stop by one of her book signings to support local art!