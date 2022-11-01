Coffee Time: ‘Art of Home’ exhibit returns to the LAC Friday; Curator Patti Baldes fills us in

(Lander, WY) – On today’s KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, host Vince Tropea chatted with Patti Baldes and Lander Art Center (LAC) Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott.

Baldes is one of the Curators, along with Lynette St. Clair, for this year’s “Art of Home” exhibit, which will be having its opening reception this Friday, November 4, at the LAC.

(This also coincides with First Fridays.)

The suggested theme for this year is the “exploration of home through the matriarchy,” and indigenous artists in the Wind River Reservation area are encouraged to submit their artwork to the exhibit. h/t LAC event flyer

In addition to providing details on the exhibit, Baldes discussed some projects going on at the Wind River Native Advocacy Center, and recapped the second ceremony for the Rematriate project she filled us in on the last time she appeared on Coffee Time.

Boycott also gave us the lowdown ons ome of the other LAC happenings as well.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Baldes and Boycott below.

