Cody man pled guilty to methamphetamine possession, distribution

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Phillip Dobbins, 44, of

Cody, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dobbins appeared for a change of plea hearing before United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on May 9, 2022.

Sentencing is set for July 28, 2022.

Dobbins faces a maximum sentence of 5 to 40 years’ imprisonment, four years to life of

supervised release, up to $5 million in fines and a $100 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cody Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the United States Marshals Service.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.