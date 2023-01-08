Cloudy, slightly breezy today, with light snow expected in the west

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening, as a weak weather disturbance moves through the area.

Western regions will see some snow, with 2-4 inches in the Tetons tonight, and southwest winds will again be gusty through central Wyoming this afternoon.

High temperatures will be a little all over the place today, with Shoshoni, Riverton and Lander all in the mid to upper teens; Pavillion and Jeffrey City will be in the mid to upper 20’s; and Dubois will be at 34 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper single digits to lower teens.

h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.