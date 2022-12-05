Cloud Kisser V to take flight Thursday

(Riverton, WY) – The wait is over and the new Cloud Kisser V will take its first flight in Riverton on Thursday, December 8.

The plan is to meet the crew at 8:30 AM at the flagpole/front lawn of CWC to begin setting up the balloon.

“We are asking interested people in the community to bring gloves and help set up if needed, chase the balloon, and help pack up the balloon when flight is over,” shared Pat Newlin. “The balloon should be standing around 9:15 and ready to launch and after about an hour flight set down to pack up.”

Advertisement