Cloud Kisser V to take flight Thursday

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
h/t Pat Newlin

(Riverton, WY) – The wait is over and the new Cloud Kisser V will take its first flight in Riverton on Thursday, December 8.

The plan is to meet the crew at 8:30 AM at the flagpole/front lawn of CWC to begin setting up the balloon.

“We are asking interested people in the community to bring gloves and help set up if needed, chase the balloon, and help pack up the balloon when flight is over,” shared Pat Newlin. “The balloon should be standing around 9:15 and ready to launch and after about an hour flight set down to pack up.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.